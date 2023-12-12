Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares recorded his 1000th career point on Monday against his former team, the New York Islanders.

Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares laced his skates to face his former team on Monday. Toronto hit the road to take on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. But this game had more to it than a return to former stomping grounds for Tavares. The Toronto star entered elite NHL company with his performance against the Isles.

Tavares recorded a goal and an assist on Monday night. Those two points give him 1000 for his career. He became the 98th player in NHL history to reach the 1000-point mark, according to Sportsnet Stats.

The milestone point came at the perfect time, as well. The Maple Leafs star threw a shot on goal in the dying seconds of regulation. His shot was stopped, but defenseman Morgan Rielly put home the rebound. Tavares received credit for the assist as Toronto forced overtime.

Maple Leafs fall despite John Tavares milestone

Unfortunately, Toronto could not give Tavares a win to go along with his milestone. The Islanders needed just 46 seconds in the extra frame to win the game. Bo Horvat scored his 10th of the season to give New York its fifth win in six games.

For the Maple Leafs, this loss is just their second over their last six games. They picked up important wins over Atlantic Division rivals in the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators during that span. Toronto has a one-point lead over the Detroit Red Wings for third place in the division.

Tavares and the Maple Leafs won't have long to linger on this milestone. They are back in action on Tuesday as they take on the red-hot New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.