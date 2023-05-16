The Toronto Maple Leafs are about to begin a very interesting offseason that could bring a ton of change. That change could start with the team’s general manager, Kyle Dubas.

Dubas spoke to Toronto media on Monday as part of the team’s end-of-season media obligations. His contract expires on June 30, bringing his unclear future with the team into question.

The Maple Leafs general manager did not commit to the team during his press conference. However, he did provide a bit of clarity by shutting down rumors of him joining another team.

“I definitely don’t have it in me to go anywhere else,” Dubas said. “It’ll either be here or it’ll be taking time to recalibrate [and] reflect on the seasons here. But you won’t see me next week pop up elsewhere.”

It is interesting that the 37-year-old executive won’t join another team. Dubas is highly thought of around the league and would be the best candidate for any general manager vacancy immediately.

Furthermore, Dubas is not necessarily limited to a general manager’s role. There are teams around the league who would give Dubas a promotion, making him their president of hockey operations.

In any event, we may have to wait a bit for word on what the 37-year-old wants to do. He mentioned wanting to talk things over with his family before making a concrete decision either way.

Dubas and the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last Friday. They fell in Game 5 of their second-round series with the Florida Panthers in overtime. Toronto had advanced to the second round for the first time since 2004 in this playoff run.