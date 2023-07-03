The Toronto Maple Leafs made some extremely questionable moves in Day 1 of NHL free agency, but knocked it out of the park on Sunday by adding Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi on extremely reasonable one-year deals.

Domi's father Tie was a fan favorite over his decade spent playing in Toronto, and Max played junior hockey for the London Knights, just an hour-and-a-half drive from the city.

The former first-round pick shared an epic picture of him in a Leafs jersey with his old man on Monday after the signing was made official:

Domi and Bertuzzi were two of the top free agent forwards available, and will add offense and sandpiper to the Leafs' lineup next season. Domi scored 49 points in 60 games last season playing with the Chicago Blackhawks, and another 13 in 19 games after being traded to the Dallas Stars at the deadline.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 28-year-old will get an opportunity to play with superstars in 2023-24, whether that be Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner or John Tavares, and he's likely to see a spike in offensive production next season.

In his prime, Tie Domi was one of the most popular Toronto Maple Leafs players of his generation, and Max will certainly get the same treatment in his hometown.

Max Domi will get a phenomenal opportunity to excel and put together a show-me year, which would allow him to command much more than the $3 million he signed for when the salary cap increases in 2024-25. The Leafs get a solid middle-six piece that can provide some of the offense that keeps on disappearing for the franchise come playoff time.

It truly is a win-win for both Max Domi and the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, and for $3 million, it's an absolute steal.