My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs finally managed to win their first playoff series since 2004 this postseason, but they didn’t do much after that unfortunately. The Maple Leafs were quickly bounced by the Florida Panthers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series in five games, only adding to the franchise’s recent playoff woes. However, there were signs of encouragement for Toronto, and it sounds like key pieces of their team, such as Mitch Marner and William Nylander, intend on sticking around.

Marner and Nylander were both huge pieces for the Maple Leafs throughout the season, with Marner coming just one point short of a 100-point campaign with 99, while Nylander scored the most goals (40) and tallied the most assists (47) in any season of his career. And luckily for Toronto, it doesn’t sound like either guy has any interest in leaving the Maple Leafs this upcoming offseason.

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“Mitch Marner: ‘I want to continue to play for this team.’”

Via Pierre LeBrun:

“William Nylander : ‘I love it here. I don’t want to be anywhere else.’”

After also hearing Auston Matthews echo the same sentiments earlier in the day, it looks like the Maple Leafs will be keeping most of their star players around for the upcoming 2023-24 season, which is great news if you are Toronto. Hopefully they will be able to go on a deeper playoff run next year, but after getting that initial playoff series curse off their backs, it seems like the sky may be the limit for the Maple Leafs now that these key players are going to be in town again next year.