The Minnesota Twins baseball team got picked apart at the MLB trade deadline, with several players getting dealt from the club. One player who didn't get traded is pitcher Joe Ryan. Ryan is admitting though he thought he was headed out the door, to the Boston Red Sox.

“Joe Ryan saw a now-deleted Fox Sports tweet and thought he was traded to the Red Sox for several minutes,” Minnesota Star Tribune writer Bobby Nightengale posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Ryan felt emotional after seeing that post.

“I felt like I threw a whole game [Thursday] with a lot of emotions. I was kind of in a weird state of mind and physically pretty exhausted, too,” Ryan said.

The Twins pitcher didn't end up leaving the team. He is one of the players tasked with rebuilding a Minnesota club that is now 51-58 on the campaign.

The Twins have had a disappointing season

Minnesota has struggled in the American League Central this season. The Twins are fourth in the division, with 12 games separating them from the first-place Detroit Tigers.

As a result, Minnesota sold away a lot of talent before the trade deadline passed on Thursday. Eight players alone were sent packing on deadline day, with 10 leaving overall in the last week.

“I obviously thought I got traded for several minutes, and then it was like, ‘Is this going to happen? What's the deal?' That was a weird mix of emotions,” Ryan said, per MLB.com. “I was with Griffin [Jax] during that. It was just weird. Then he didn't think he was going to get traded, and he got traded [while] I didn't. It was weird. It was a lot. It felt like I was throwing an intense situation in a game.”

Ryan has posted a 10-5 record this season, with a 2.83 ERA. He is certainly one of the players the Twins will look to in the upcoming months to help lead the team. The Twins now have eight new players in the clubhouse, including plenty of young prospects without much Major League Baseball experience.

The Twins are in action Saturday afternoon against the Cleveland Guardians.