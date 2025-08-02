The Denver Broncos are tying up loose ends with their 2025 training camp wrapping up. One week ahead of their first preseason game, the team inked star defensive end Zach Allen to a long-term extension.

Allen and the Broncos agreed on a four-year, $102 million extension with $69.5 million guaranteed, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. The deal keeps him in Denver through the 2029 season.

Since joining the team in 2023, Allen's game has reached a new level. After spending his first four years with the Arizona Cardinals, the 27-year-old recorded a career-high 60 tackles in his first year with the Broncos, only to top it the following year in 2024. Allen is coming off a breakout campaign in which he notched 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss to end the year as a second-team All-Pro.

Allen's extension makes him the second Bronco to sign a long-term deal in the 2025 offseason. His deal comes one week after Denver finally gave star wideout Courtland Sutton a four-year, $92 million contract that will also keep him on the roster through the 2029 season.

Zach Allen extension is Broncos' latest offseason move



Ahead of Sean Payton's third season with the team, the Broncos appear to be building a stable foundation. Denver gave four key players extensions in the 2024 offseason — Pat Surtain II, Garett Bolles, Jonathon Cooper and Quinn Meinerz — signaling the true start of their current regime.

The consistency has slowly been working, with Denver's 10-7 record in 2024 marking its most successful season since winning the Super Bowl in 2015. The Broncos suffered a brutal first-round loss to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, but that was also their first postseason appearance since 2015.

Since hiring Payton, the Broncos have constructed a promising young core, including Bo Nix, RJ Harvey, Devaughn Vele and Jahdae Barron. In an era where teams routinely sever relationships with their star players, Denver has endured rough patches but continues to prioritize roster retention to keep its stars happy.