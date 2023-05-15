A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

After yet another disappointing exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be shifting their focus on what should be an intriguing offseason. The goal is always to win the Cup for the Maple Leafs, but will Ryan O’Reilly be part of the future plans of the team?

Ryan O’Reilly himself did not appear to be too interested in the idea of running it back with Toronto without testing the waters of free agency.

Via Chris Johnston of TSN:

“Ryan O’Reilly says he hasn’t given much thought to his pending unrestricted free agency, but he certainly sounded more inclined to test the open market on July 1 than try and work out an extension with the #leafs.”

The 32-year-old center was a splashy trade acquisition by the Maple Leafs back in February. Ryan O’Reilly was sent by the St. Louis Blues to Toronto in a three-team deal that also involved the Minnesota Wild, with the Maple Leafs giving up Adam Gaudette, Mikhail Abramov, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to St. Louis.

For what it’s worth, Ryan O’Reilly also said that re-signing with the Maple Leafs is definitely one thing he’d consider following the second-round loss against the Florida Panthers.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m still reflecting on the loss, and coming forward here I have a lot to think about what I plan to do. This organization is incredible,” O’Reilly told reporters.

In 11 games with the Maple Leafs in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ryan O’Reilly generated only three goals and six assists.