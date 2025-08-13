Florida State’s defense has taken a significant hit just weeks before their highly anticipated 2025 season opener against Alabama. Safety Conrad Hussey, a former four-star recruit with a promising freshman résumé, is no longer with the program, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Seminoles acknowledged Hussey’s departure but did not provide further details on the decision. The move comes after a turbulent sophomore year for the Sunrise, Fla. native, who had entered Tallahassee as one of the most highly touted defensive backs in the 2023 recruiting class.

Hussey arrived at Florida State with considerable hype, ranked the No. 112 overall prospect in his cycle and the No. 8 safety nationally. His recruitment was a heated battle, with FSU winning out over Penn State and Miami in a dramatic late signing push. As a true freshman in 2023, he quickly flashed the potential that had coaches and fans excited. One of his standout moments came against Virginia Tech, when he delivered a textbook physical tackle to dislodge the ball from a receiver, a play that instantly made highlight reels.

That rookie campaign appeared to set the stage for a bigger role in 2024. However, Hussey’s sophomore year never gained traction. Inconsistent performances, coupled with a hand injury late in the season, contributed to a diminished role. He was eventually benched, and by the offseason, his name was rarely mentioned by head coach Mike Norvell or the defensive staff in public settings, a notable shift from the buzz that surrounded him the year prior.

Sources around the program suggested there had been some internal optimism that Hussey could regroup in 2025, both on the field and in terms of maturity. Yet, that turnaround never materialized in time for preseason camp. Falling out of favor with the coaching staff and battling injury setbacks, Hussey’s exit now leaves FSU thinner in a secondary already dealing with depth questions.

His departure also comes at a critical juncture for the Seminoles. Florida State is gearing up for a high-profile Week 1 clash with Alabama, a matchup expected to have major College Football Playoff implications. The Crimson Tide’s new-look offense, led by a talented receiving corps, will test every layer of the Seminole defense — and losing an experienced safety so close to kickoff complicates the game plan.

The Seminoles do have other options at safety, including veterans who have logged meaningful snaps and younger players looking to break through. But Hussey’s blend of size, athleticism, and game experience will be difficult to replace, particularly in nickel and dime packages where versatility is at a premium. His ability to play both deep safety and in-the-box roles was part of what made him such a valuable asset during his first season.

While this marks the end of Hussey’s chapter in Tallahassee, his talent and recruiting pedigree suggest he could land elsewhere if he chooses to continue his college career. As for Florida State, the focus shifts to shoring up the secondary before the season opener and ensuring that off-field distractions don’t derail what is expected to be one of the program’s most important seasons in recent memory.

The Seminoles’ playoff aspirations remain intact, but the margin for error against elite competition is razor thin. In the weeks ahead, Florida State’s defensive backs will need to adjust quickly, as Alabama looms large on the horizon, and they’ll be doing so without a player who, not long ago, was viewed as one of their rising stars.