The Detroit Lions’ second preseason game of 2025 ended in victory, but it wasn’t flawless. They held on for a 17-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons last Friday night. They showed toughness on defense and flashes of promise from several young players. For those on the bubble, this was an important proving ground, and some made the most of it.

Lions’ 2025 preseason snapshot

The Lions’ second preseason game of 2025 is in the books, and it offered another valuable look at players fighting for roster spots. Facing the Falcons, Detroit came away with a costly victory, but the offense had its struggles early. They managed just seven first-half points while turning the ball over twice. Injuries at multiple positions forced younger players into action sooner than planned. This gave the coaching staff a real-time assessment of the team’s depth.

Defensively, the Lions set the tone,. They held Atlanta to just 10 points and limited sustained drives throughout the night. Special teams also made an impact, highlighted by Jake Bates’ big third-quarter field goal. A late touchdown sealed the win. That said, the real story was the individual performances from roster hopefuls who used the opportunity to strengthen their case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Detroit Lions roster hopefuls who improved stock after game vs. Falcons.

1. WR Isaac TeSlaa: delivering big plays again

Isaac TeSlaa’s preseason is starting to form a clear pattern: limited touches, maximum impact. For the second straight week, the undrafted rookie wideout caught two passes, and once again, both were big moments. The first came on a fourth-down conversion from Hendon Hooker. It was a clutch grab that kept the offense on the field. The second was his first career touchdown. This was a beautifully executed wheel route from the slot, where he benefitted from an outside receiver’s in-breaking pattern to create separation.

TeSlaa didn’t just make the catch. He went up and high-pointed the ball and secured it with strong hands rather than trapping it to his body. It’s the kind of detail coaches love because it shows confidence and body control under pressure. He also earned praise for his work away from the ball. This included a key block that sprung Tom Kennedy for a big gain on a screen.

With each week, TeSlaa is proving he can contribute in multiple ways. He can be a chain-mover, a red-zone target, and a willing blocker. That versatility could be his ticket to a roster spot.

2. QB Kyle Allen: taking control of the backup job

When Hendon Hooker’s early struggles included a second fumble in four series, the Lions turned to veteran Kyle Allen. With him, the offense immediately came to life. Entering with just over five minutes left in the first half, Allen wasted no time. He hit Jackson Meeks on a deep ball to set up the team’s first touchdown. Moments later, he fired a strike to TeSlaa in the end zone to get Detroit on the board.

Allen stayed sharp in the second half, too. He led two more scoring drives: one ending with a long Jake Bates field goal, the other with a touchdown pass to Meeks. He finished 7-of-8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Allen showed a command of the offense and an ability to sustain drives.

Through two preseason games, he has been under center for all four of the Lions’ scoring drives, clearly outpacing Hooker in moving the ball. Sure, there’s still time for the depth chart to shift. However, Allen’s efficiency, poise, and knack for generating points have made him the frontrunner for the QB2 role.

3. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: making noise off the edge

After a quiet Hall of Fame Game from the defensive line, Al-Quadin Muhammad needed to make a statement. He did exactly that. On Atlanta’s first drive, he narrowly missed a sack, arriving a fraction too late. The very next play, he finished the job, bringing down the quarterback for a drive-killing sack.

Muhammad’s disruptive presence didn’t end there. On the Falcons’ next series, he drew a holding penalty that stalled another drive. Plays like that don’t show up on the stat sheet the same way sacks do. Still, they have just as much impact in forcing offenses off schedule.

As a reliable rotational piece last season, Muhammad’s spot on the 53-man roster was already likely secure. However, his ability to provide immediate pressure off the edge is a reassuring sign for a Lions defense that needs depth in its pass rush rotation. If he keeps playing with this kind of energy, he could see more snaps than anticipated once the regular season begins.

Building on the momentum

Preseason games aren’t just dress rehearsals; they’re auditions. Isaac TeSlaa strengthened his case as a versatile receiver who can win in key moments. Kyle Allen continued to separate himself in the quarterback competition. He produced points and maintaining offensive rhythm. Al-Quadin Muhammad reminded everyone that he can create problems for opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen alike.

The Lions’ 17-10 win over Atlanta may have been uneven offensively, but the defense’s stinginess and the contributions from these roster hopefuls were bright spots. With two preseason games left, these players have put themselves in strong positions. If they keep trending upward, they could move from “hopeful” to “lock” when final cuts come.