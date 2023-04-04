The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled goaltender Joseph Woll on an emergency basis, TSN Insider Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday morning. The move comes after Matt Murray suffered another injury in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Murray hit his head on the ice after being run into by Lucas Raymond after the forward appeared to lose his balance while cutting across the goaltender’s crease. The 6-foot-5 Murray lost his balance, toppling backwards and appearing to hit his head on the ice. After consulting with the trainer, Murray left down the tunnel and did not return, forcing Ilya Samsonov into the game.

“You don’t like seeing that. Hopefully, Matt’s OK. So unexpecting, so there’s no opportunity for him to brace the impact or sense that it’s coming,” captain John Tavares said after the game, according to Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “He’s played some real solid hockey for us this year and hasn’t been able to get traction that way because some of the things he’s been dealing with.”

Murray has already battled abductor and ankle injuries this year, and he has a history of concussions since joining Toronto at the start of this season. He was tested for another concussion on Sunday.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Joseph Woll being recalled by the Leafs on Monday, it seems clear Murray will be on the shelf for at least a few games.

The 24-year-old Woll has been excellent in the American Hockey League in 2022-23, posting a 16-4-1 record with a .927 save percentage for the Toronto Marlies. He’s also gone 3-1 for the Maple Leafs in limited action.

Although Matt Murray has two Stanley Cup rings and playoff experience, Joseph Woll is a solid backup for the short-term. He figures to play at least a few of the team’s final six games with Samsomov expected to start Game 1 of the postseason.

The Leafs will play the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second straight year in the first round later this April, the team that has won two out of the last three Stanley Cups after reaching the final all three years.