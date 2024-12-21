Just a day after Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube revealed that Auston Matthews was still pushing through an upper-body injury, the star center is being sidelined for Saturday's game against the New York Islanders, per The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Matthews is also considered questionable for Monday's matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which could suggest that his absence is about more than simply getting a rest on the second night of a back-to-back. He is said to have aggravated the issue that caused him to miss almost the entire November slate.

The Maple Leafs surprisingly cruised through that stretch, earning a 7-2 record without the former Hart Memorial Trophy winner. Their depth is impressive and something they can lean on during a long NHL season, but continuity is vitally important. When a central component of the game plan like Matthews is unavailable, it forces Toronto to utilize a different approach than what it intends to implement when he is on the ice.

Though, such setbacks also allow other players to step up and elevate their game. Being overly dependent on the three-time “Rocket” Ricard Trophy recipient, or a specific style of play, has not worked out well for the franchise in recent postseasons. Matthews' value to this team is immense and unquestionable, but it will take a collective and balanced attack to finally launch the Maple Leafs into a deep Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

Maple Leafs look like a more complete team under Craig Berube

Auston Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, while Mitch Marner leads the team with 44 points (tied for seventh in NHL). William Nylander is also posting stalwart production, scoring a team-high 11 goals. A well-stocked supply of offensive firepower has been the norm in Toronto, but the squad is playing with more toughness in 2024.

The defensive principles Craig Berube has infused go a long way in explaining why the Buds are tied with the reigning champion Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division. Their foundation suddenly looks much sturdier. But they are still eager to slide one of their main pillars back into place.

The Maple Leafs (21-10-2) will do their best to dispatch of the visiting Islanders (12-14-7) sans Auston Matthews on Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. ET.