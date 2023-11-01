With an assist on the only Toronto Maple Leafs goal of the game in Tuesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Kings, William Nylander set a franchise record for consecutive games with a point to start the season, according to Luke Fox. His nine-game point streak to start the season breaks the previous Maple Leafs record held by three players.

Nylander originally was not credited with an assist on John Taveres' third-period goal. Later a correction was made, handing Nylander his seventh assist of the season to pair with his six goals. He leads the Maple Leafs with 13 points and has arguably been their best player through nine games.

This type of start comes at the perfect time for Nylander who is in a contract year and will likely receive a hefty extension with the Maple Leafs before he hits free agency next summer. As long as he continues to produce at a high clip, Toronto will have to give him some extra dough.

Nylander is a more than a point per game player since the start of the 2021-22 season and is among the best goalscorers in the NHL over the last five seasons. Only 11 players have more goals than Nylander during that span.

The Maple Leafs are riding high off their first playoff series win in 19 years and want to prove that it wasn’t a fluke. A 5-3-1 start to the new campaign has Toronto in the bottom half of the crowded and talented Atlantic Divison.

The Maple Leafs are blessed with one of the best offenisve units in the league. Led by William Nylander and Auston Matthews, Toronto can never be counted out of a game.