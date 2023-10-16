Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has impressed so far this season, putting up three goals and five points in Toronto's two games, and head coach Sheldon Keefe recently gave him his flowers.

“He's continuing to progress and taking charge,” Sheldon Keefe said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “His confidence is at an all-time high right now in his ability and what he can do and all of that. It certainly is an improved Willy. … Is it new? I think he took really big steps for us last season – he has each season, but it's gotten to a point now where he's starting to really separate himself from a lot of others in the league.”

William Nylander scored two goals against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, and his Maple Leafs teammate Morgan Rielly raved about him as well.

“Will is, I think, one of the best players in the world, especially carrying the puck in the neutral zone, carrying the puck on the perimeter of the offensive zone,” Morgan Rielly said, according to Douglas. “He has these skills that are almost unmatched in my opinion and I think in lots of people's opinion.”

Nylander put up a career-high 87 points last season, according to Hockey Reference. He is looking to build on that this season. Based on his production in the first two games, and what Keefe and Rielly have said about him, it seems that he is on a good track to start the year.

The Maple Leafs play their third game of the season tonight at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.