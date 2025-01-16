For the first time this season, William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs have suffered three straight losses in regulation. Despite this, they hold onto first place in the Atlantic Division, which should help ease some of the criticism. However, Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to the Dallas Stars means they've lost to teams either firmly in playoff contention (Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas) or just outside the playoff race but still likely to make the postseason (Vancouver Canucks).

William Nylander brushing off the Maple Leafs' struggles

When asked about the team's recent struggles, Nylander quickly pointed out that it's all part of the process, highlighting that every successful team faces tough stretches. Despite the three-game losing streak, in which they were outscored 13-4, Nylander sees no cause for concern.

“I think all good teams need to go through some stretch where everything's not clicking and everything like that,” said the Maple Leafs right winger in an interview. “So, yeah, I mean, good teams find their way out of this. And, I mean, it's only been three games, so what's the big deal, really?”

The Leafs took a 1-0 lead on Tuesday night but quickly fell apart afterward. The Stars took advantage of two power-play chances, while the Leafs couldn’t convert on their own, finishing 0-for-2. The inability to execute has been a consistent problem, with Toronto struggling to maintain offensive pressure and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Maple Leafs' three-game slump

After another game without a goal on the power play, the highly talented Leafs unit is converting at just 20.3 percent, ranking 18th in the NHL.

In their three-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena, the Leafs have been outscored 7-1, with the loss to Dallas following a frustrating 3-0 shutout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

If the Leafs aim for a deep playoff run, they will need to find ways to defeat playoff teams like these.

The Leafs didn't plan to lean so much on Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby in mid-January, and it's evident.During their three-game losing streak, Woll and Hildeby have given up 12 goals. This marks a shift from earlier in the season, when Woll and the now-injured Anthony Stolarz were key to the team's success. The recent uptick in goals allowed is a concerning development.

Despite the club’s recent struggles, William Nylander appears focused on moving forward and remains confident the team will break out of the slump.

And they must. With 56 points, the Leafs still lead the Atlantic Division, but their advantage has shrunk to a single point. Facing several challenging opponents in the coming games, they need to get back on track swiftly.

The Leafs' power play can't afford to keep struggling. It features nearly the same group of players who posted a 26 percent conversion rate in 2022-23 (second in the NHL) and 24 percent last season (seventh in the league). With so much talent and hockey IQ, it's hard to believe their difficulties will last throughout the season.