Goaltender Anthony Stolarz hasn't made an appearance in game action for the Toronto Maple Leafs since getting hurt on December 12 against his former team, the Anaheim Ducks, at Scotiabank Arena.

He underwent a knee procedure to remove a loose body, or small piece of broken-off bone or cartilage, in his knee and was expected to be sidelined for at least the next four to six weeks. Since then, the Leafs have moved forward with the tandem of Joseph Woll and Dennis Hildeby.

According to NHL analyst Darren Dreger while appearing on FirstUp 1050, Stolarz' situation is unique but that he could still be a few weeks away, via The Hockey News.

“This one is a little bit unique because he a procedure to the knee, but the first step is always getting back on the ice – just testing the leg and seeing how it feels and slowly working your way back. As soon as he can get back into practice return, that tells you he is close to making a return. The message I was given, was that everyone was hopeful that he would be playing in a game at some point in late January, but they wouldn't be concerned if it wasn't early February.”

Meanwhile, coach Craig Berube indicated that Stolarz could be close to returning to the ice in practice.

“Stolarz will be on his own for a bit. But I expect that soon, like maybe this week,” Berube said on Saturday. “I hope that he can get on the ice and do some things. With us [in practice], I don't know yet with that one.”

The Maple Leafs are next in action against the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night; the opening face-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Anthony Stolarz is in his first season with the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million deal during the offseason after he had just won the Stanley Cup as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers, and has impressed with a 9-5-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against-average, and .928 save percentage with one shutout.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 45th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has also played for the Anaheim Ducks in addition to the Panthers and Flyers. He's also represented the United States on the international stage.