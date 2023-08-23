Toronto Maple Leafs fans are still over the moon about the team's last season, which ended in the second round of the playoffs. The Maple Leafs won their first playoff series since 2003-2004 after losing eight straight.

Winger William Nylander was a big reason why Toronto advanced in the playoffs, notching seven points in the first four games. He finished with 10 points in 11 games, cementing himself as one of the Maple Leafs' best players.

Nylander enters the 2023-2024 season in the final year of his contract. Extension negotiations have already begun and it sounds like Nylander has his mind set on sticking in Toronto for a long time.

“The most relaxed man in hockey,” Elliotte Friedman said of Nylander. “Lots of time” to sort out his contract, says there’s nowhere else he wants to be than Toronto. Doesn’t see why everyone is spending so much time discussing it.”

There were reports earlier in the offseason that suggested the two sides were far apart on an extension, though that gap may have decreased over the last six weeks. Nylander obviously wants to stay with the Maple Leafs and Toronto would be risking losing one of their top goalscorers in free agency next summer if they don't extend him.