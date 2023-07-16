The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got a monkey off their backs when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. It was the Maple Leafs' first triumph in any round of the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2004 postseason when they defeated the Ottawa Senators in a 7-game first-round series.

It seems like the monkey that came off their backs after the win over the Lightning was just a small one. Instead of feeling relief and going on a long Stanley Cup run, the Maple Leafs were drummed out of the playoffs by the eighth-seeded Florida Panthers in 5 games.

The Leafs have been one of the better regular season teams in the NHL for the majority of the last 6 seasons, but their postseason performance has been abysmal.

After the playoff loss to the Panthers, the Maple Leafs parted company with general manager Kyle Dubas. That move was not a surprise because of the power struggles within the organization. On the other hand, they decided to keep Sheldon Keefe behind the bench, and there were more than a few surprised observers that expected the coach to be fired.

The Maple Leafs brought in Brad Treliving to serve as the new general manager. Treliving has plenty of experience after a long run with the Calgary Flames. After dealing with the pressure of trying to win in Calary, Treliving will find the pressure to ratchet up even further in the huge hockey market of Toronto.

No honeymoon for Treliving

Largely because Leafs Nation is so frustrated by the team's long history of playoff failures, Treliving will not have a honeymoon period in Toronto to put together a championship team. He will be expected to have the Maple Leafs at or near the top of the NHL's Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and then help the team produce multiple victories in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Leafs have not won a Stanley Cup since 1967, and if he goes more than 2 seasons in his current position and the teams does not end its long dry spell, he will likely hear many boos from the team's heartbroken fans.

Treliving has been on the job long enough to steward the Leafs through the 2023 Draft and free agency. It will likely take at least 2 years for first-round draft pick Easton Cowan to develop into an NHL player, but much more will be expected from the team's free agents.

Free Agent additions

The Leafs were fairly busy in free agency even though they don't have a lot of salary cap room as a result of the huge salaries being paid to Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and John Taveras.

The Leafs primary free agent additions include left wing Tyler Bertuzzi from the Boston Bruins, defenseman John Klingberg from the Minnesota Wild and enforcer Ryan Reaves from the Wild.

Bertuzzi came to the Bruins prior to the trade deadline from the Detroit Red Wings, and he demonstrated the ability to score goals and become a significant net-front presence. While the Bruins suffered a first-round loss to the Panthers after a record-setting season, Bertuzzi impressed observers with his effort and effectiveness.

Klingberg was one of the top offensive defensemen in the league during the first 8 years of his career with the Dallas Stars, but he may have a difficult time returning to that form.

Reaves split the 2022-23 season between the Rangers and the Wild, and he scored 5 goals and 10 assists. He is a hard-nosed fighter who can help the Leafs against opponents who may try to intimidate them.

Free Agent losses

The Leafs said goodbye to center Ryan O'Reilly (Nashville Predatrors), center Alexander Kerfoot (Arizona Coyotes) and center Noel Acciari (Pittsburgh Penguins). All three of these departures could have a negative impact on the team.

Toronto traded for O'Reilly prior to the deadline last season, and they were hoping he would demonstrate the remarkable leadership ability he had with the St. Louis Blues when that team won the Stanley Cap in 2019. That did not happen.

Kerfoot had a 51-point season in 2021-22, but scored just 32 points last year. Acciari is not a high-scoring forward, but he is a tough-minded player who is effective in the defensive zone and he will likely be missed.

Overall assessment

The Leafs will not be a better or more talented team as they prepare for the 2023-24 season. The addition of Bertuzzi is a positive move, but the losses of O'Reilly and Acciari offset that acquisition. The Leafs get a flat grade of C for their free agent effort