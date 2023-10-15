The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the NHL's top regular season teams for the last seven years. While that success has not translated into any postseason success — with the exception of a first-round triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning last year — there is little doubt that the Maple Leafs have one of the most talented rosters in the sport.

The first line consists of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and newcomer Tyler Bertuzzi, and that unit is capable of dominating in nearly every game. Matthews is clearly a superstar, as he scored 60 goals in the 2021-22 season and has never had less than 34 goals in any of his first 7 seasons in the league.

Marner is a remarkable star in his own right. He is a brilliant set-up man who netted 30 goals of his own last year on the way to a 99-point season. He is also a dynamic defensive forward who will have an excellent chance to win the Selke Trophy this year.

The second line includes John Tavares and William Nylander, and both of those players are capable of taking over on nights when the first line is not lighting it up. Nylander emerged as a star by scoring 34 goals 2 years ago and following up with 40 goals last year.

The point is that the Leafs have a number of established stars and it is hard for a young player to break through and join them. However, they have a rookie on the third line in Fraser Minten who just may be able to break through.

Center Fraser Minten joins the fold

Minten was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2022 draft, the 38th pick overall. As a junior player with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, Minten scored 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points in 57 games last year.

The Leafs were impressed with Minten's production, but that was not necessarily the reason they drafted him. His intelligence and his ability to quickly analyze what was happening on the ice indicated that he was going to be one step ahead on a regular basis.

In addition to lining up at center, Minten showed a versatility to his game as he was able to handle responsibilities on the wing without missing a step. The 6-2, 197-pound Minten also showed he could play a physical style and also handle defensive responsibilities.

The Leafs took notice of Minten's growth and he was given an invitation to show off his skills at training camp. There was no hesitation in Minten's game, and he looked good at the start of training camp and improved as the season approached.

Minten steps up in training camp

Even though Minten had improved throughout his run at the junior level, it was a long shot for him to make the team. However, instead of thinking about the odds of him making the team, Minten simply decided to work hard on an every-night basis.

“You look at the roster and see it's pretty full with NHL veterans, so at that point I wouldn't have thought this is a spot I'd be in,” he said. “But just that mentality of taking it day by day and working as hard as I can everyday has allowed me to be here.”

Head coach Sheldon Keefe liked what he saw from the young player. He outperformed and outworked the competition on a consistent basis.

“It added a little something to the camp,” Keefe said. “It sent a good message that those who earn their place here get an opportunity because we did have other options. A bunch of guys were sent to the Marlies who have played for us and will play for us at different times. But for us, it wasn't just here’s this young kid and let's give him an opportunity. We felt he was ahead of the pack.”

Third-line center

Minten has shown the ability to play any of the forward positions, but he starts the season as the team's third-line center.

Overall, the Leafs need a player in that position to be responsible defensively and have a full understanding of how the opposition is trying to attack.

While Minten is a rookie and is on a learning curve, he has the understanding to do just that. This is a young player who can be a steadying influence on the bottom 6, and that's a great place for Minten to start his career with the Leafs.