By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday night. However, their trip to St. Louis cost them a pretty penny a day later.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was hit with a fine, the NHL announced on Wednesday. The league fined Keefe $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials.”

Keefe, who’s no stranger to controversy, had a few disagreements with the officiating crew in St. Louis on Tuesday. Sportsnet’s broadcast cameras caught some of the most heated disagreements.

Keefe’s main disagreement seemed to stem from an incident in the third period. During a battle along the boards, Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was clearly hit in the face. However, St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad was not called for high sticking.

“Watching Zach Aston-Reese getting sewn up on the table after the game, it’s a little hard to take. But we’re happy with the two points,” Keefe told reporters after the victory Tuesday.

After receiving his fine, Keefe told the media that the incident was behind him. The game was over, they got the win, and that’s that.

“Listen: You get emotional in the game. You’re competing just like anyone else is,” Keefe said. “But when the game’s over, especially when you get the two points, I don’t put too much thought or concern into any of it.”

The league didn’t stop with the Maple Leafs head coach on Wednesday. The NHL also fined the Maple Leafs organization for violating the league’s collective bargaining agreement surrounding travel during the Christmas break.

The Leafs are in action again on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes. That game is likely to see the return of defenseman Morgan Rielly, who has missed time due to an injury recently.