Few athletes command attention like Israel Adesanya when it comes to capturing the MMA world’s imagination. After a tough string of defeats, “The Last Stylebender” is once again the talk of the town, not only because of his undeniable fighting style, but due to a recent high-profile revelation, Adesanya wants his comeback fight to be against either Paulo Costa or Sean Strickland.

Adesanya’s desire for a high-octane return isn’t surprising. Once a dominant force in the UFC middleweight division, Adesanya’s run hit unexpected turbulence over the past year. He suffered consecutive losses, including a shocking upset by Nassourdine Imavov and a valiant—but ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to reclaim his belt from Dricus du Plessis.

Far from being deterred, Adesanya has used this period for introspection and growth. He asserted in interviews that he’s “hit new levels” in his preparation and mental approach, determined to reignite the excitement at middleweight. “Without me, middleweight is getting boring. So, it’s time to make it interesting,” Adesanya declared, exuding confidence that only comes from a fighter who’s tasted greatness and is hungry for more.

Paulo Cost and Sean Strickland are on His Mind

So, why Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland?

Both men share significant history with Adesanya, making them logical, if electrifying, opponents for a headline return.

Adesanya and Costa first squared off at UFC 253 in September 2020, delivering a memorable championship bout. Adesanya finished Costa by TKO in round two, cementing his status as the undisputed king of the division. Since then, Costa has had his own tumultuous run, losing three out of his next four before finally getting back into the win column with a vintage performance against Roman Kopylov at UFC 318.

A rematch would carry the weight of unfinished business. Costa has long campaigned for a second crack at Adesanya, often trading barbs and asserting that he is a changed fighter since their first encounter. With both fighters coming off losses and eager to prove themselves, the narrative writes itself: unfinished rivalry, redemption, and a shot at vaulting back into title contention.

Strickland, meanwhile, dealt Adesanya one of his most stinging losses at UFC 293. The fight was a strategic masterclass, with Strickland outlasting Adesanya and capturing the belt in what many called one of the biggest upsets of 2023.

For Adesanya, a rematch represents an opportunity for redemption, a chance to right the wrongs in their original encounter and restore his place atop the middleweight hierarchy. He has been vocal about wanting that fight, even goading Strickland in characteristically brash fashion, suggesting that Strickland hasn’t responded to his challenge and poking fun at his physical shape. “That’s the only one I want,” Adesanya shared in a recent interview, referencing the Strickland rematch as his first pick for a return bout.

But there’s a wrinkle, reports indicate Strickland may be unavailable due to an indefinite suspension stemming from a commission issue, casting some doubt on whether that blockbuster rematch can happen soon. Despite this, Adesanya’s persistence keeps hope alive for fight fans craving a heated grudge match.

🚨 Sean Strickland has been SUSPENDED by the Nevada Athletic Commission and won't be able to fight in the UFC until the temporary suspension has been lifted The suspension stems from an incident in June, where Strickland stormed the cage and attacked a fighter during a… pic.twitter.com/R5Cw1vfaV1 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 18, 2025

While the exact timing and location for Adesanya’s comeback are still unconfirmed, he’s expressed interest in fighting as soon as the UFC’s autumn schedule allows, potentially as early as September or October. Abu Dhabi in October has been floated as a possible venue, a fittingly grand stage for a superstar’s return.

The stakes could not be higher. Both Costa and Strickland stand in the top tier of middleweights, with their own ambitions and chips on their shoulders. A victory for Adesanya over either would rocket him back toward title contention and send a message to the division that “The Last Stylebender” is far from finished.

Whichever path the UFC and Adesanya ultimately take, Paulo Costa’s power and animosity, or the redemption arc with Sean Strickland, the result will be must-see TV for fight fans. Israel Adesanya isn’t just coming back; he’s returning with a chip on his shoulder and a mission to reclaim his throne.

Prepare for fireworks, because “The Last Stylebender” is ready to dance again, and the whole MMA world will be watching.