The Toronto Maple Leafs have a trio of top prospects who could make the team out of the 2024-25 training camp. The Leafs will debut a new identity under Craig Berube in 2024-25, which could lead to some roster turnover.

There are plenty of battles that will take place in training camp, and the newcomers will be at the forefront of them all. Let's identify three top prospects to keep an eye on in Maple Leafs' training camp.

Opportunity is there for Easton Cowan

The Maple Leafs didn't do much to address a need for left-wingers. They need a left wing for the top six, and their best options amongst the veterans are Nick Robertson and Max Pacioretty on a professional tryout agreement. The Leafs can't believe that either of these players can be a top-six forward on a Stanley Cup contender, so they must have another option in mind who has more upside. It's hard to get in the heads of Brad Treliving and Berube, but you must believe they are thinking about Easton Cowan in that role.

Cowan was a surprising pick for Toronto in the 2023 NHL Draft. There were plenty of bigger names on the board when it came time for the 28th overall selection, but the Leafs chose Easton Cowan.

Leafs fans went into an instant panic, as they believed they sabotaged another chance at a high-upside player to take a more low-key Ontario-born forward. However, Cowan looked good in training camp last season and carried that over into a breakout season with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cowan recorded 34 goals and 62 assists over 54 games, then helped lead London through the OHL playoffs and win the league championship. London advanced to the Memorial Cup Final, where they lost to tournament host, Saginaw.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Cowan, but he had announced his presence as a future catalyst in the Maple Leafs organization. It could be too early for Cowan to earn a full-time spot on the roster in 2024-25, but it wouldn't be surprising if Toronto gives him at least a trial like they did for Fraser Minten last year.

Fraser Minten could be a force in Maple Leafs' bottom six

Speaking of Minten, last year's training camp darling could play that role again in 2024-25. Minten won't blow anyone away with his offensive skill, but the 38th overall pick in the 2022 draft has made a name for himself in the organization. Minten had a disappointing season after his draft year but showed up to last year's training camp looking like a new player. He did enough to get a four-game trial, but it was clear that he wasn't ready for a full-time role on a contender.

Minten returned to the Western Hockey League with a new-found confidence. He tallied ten points in seven games with the Kamloops Blazers before they shipped him off to the Saskatoon Blades. He recorded another 38 points in 36 games while earning a spot on Canada's World Junior team as a depth forward.

Minten's chances of being a top-six forward in Toronto are slim. He doesn't have enough ability to be a consistent scorer in the NHL, but his defensive game will be valuable. Minten is always on the right side of the puck, and won't get caught cheating like some of Toronto's offensively-minded forwards. He also isn't afraid to throw his body around and get physical at either end of the ice.

All the hype will surround Cowan as the possible top-six answer on the left wing, but don't be surprised if Minten is one of the Leafs' top shutdown guys in 2024-25.

Topi Niemela: the late bloomer

Drafting an undersized European defenseman can be scary for NHL teams. There are no guarantees they'll come to North America, as their game is better suited for the European leagues. Niemela defied the stereotype and came to North America to play for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL, quickly becoming one of the Marlies' best defensemen.

Niemela isn't a typical undersized defenseman. He does have some offensive upside, recording eight goals and 31 assists in 68 games last season. However, his defensive game is severely underrated. He is a reliable presence at the defensive end and could fight his way onto the Maple Leafs as early as this season.

Timothy Liljegren fell out of favor as a right-shot defenseman under Sheldon Keefe. Keefe was a loyal coach, so his move away from Liljegren was surprising. It's hard to see Liljegren earning much trust from a more hard-nosed coach like Craig Berube. It wouldn't be a massive surprise if Niemela finds a way into the Leafs' lineup at Liljegren's expense.