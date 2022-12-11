By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has demonstrated that he wants to be honest with his players, even when it does not work in the immediate favor of the Fighting Irish. That is the case with Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne, who has entered the transfer portal.

Pyne’s decision came after he spoke with Freeman, who advised the quarterback that Notre Dame was going to possibly be looking for a quarterback in the transfer portal.

“I love Drew Pyne. Part of that love for him was to say, ‘We’re possibly looking to the transfer portal to take a quarterback,’ Freeman said. “Drew made the best decision for Drew. I say that because he made it.”

Notre Dame recorded an 8-4 mark in the regular season, and Pyne served as the team’s No. 1 quarterback. He completed 164 of 254 passes for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Pyne also ran for 108 yards and scored 2 rushing touchdowns. The sophomore from New Canaan, Connecticut had a 67.6 passer rating.

Pyne’s best game came in the regular-season finale at USC. He completed 23 of 26 passes for 318 yards with 3 TDs and 1 interception. The Irish dropped that game by a 38-27 score

He was also impressive in Notre Dame’s surprisingly close 35-32 triumph over Navy. Pyne completed 17 of 21 passes for 269 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

However, Drew Pyne struggled in two earlier games against Clemson and Syracuse. While Notre Dame won both of those games, Pyne threw for 85 yards and 1 touchdown against the Tigers and 116 yards and one TD against the Orange.

Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame will play South Carolina in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl December 30.