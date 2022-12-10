By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Tyler Buchner hasn’t played for Notre Dame football since the team’s loss to Marshall on September 10. Buchner, who suffered a shoulder injury, underwent surgery and was expected to miss the rest of the year. But Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman recently revealed that he could play in a bowl game if healthy.

Well, Buchner is holding up his end of the bargain, as the Notre Dame football quarterback has been healthy enough to take first-team reps, along with fellow signal-caller Steve Angeli, ahead of the Gator Bowl matchup vs. South Carolina.

However, Freeman said that Buchner likely won’t take contact before the Gator Bowl, according to Tyler Horka of On3 Sports.

“You just can’t take that chance of getting the quarterback hit and hurt in practice.”

On the one hand, it’s good news for Notre Dame football that Tyler Buchner is able to take the practice field. It didn’t look like that would happen anytime soon back in September.

But on the other hand, it’s not exactly ideal that Buchner won’t be taking any hits until the Gator Bowl against South Carolina football, if he’s able to suit up.

Freeman’s logic makes perfect sense. No one wants to see Tyler Buchner get injured in practice.

But if he’s even still a little banged up, it has to make everyone nervous to see him take his first hit in game action, especially to his shoulder after recovering from an AC sprain.

And Notre Dame football sure could use Buchner in the Gator Bowl, as Drew Pyne, who started in place of Buchner and performed admirably, entered the transfer portal.

That makes Tyler Buchner’s status one to watch ahead of the intriguing matchup with South Carolina.