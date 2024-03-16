The Montreal Canadiens may be on the outside of the NHL's playoff structure once again this season, but the Habs have shown improvement and been far more competitive under head coach Martin St. Louis than they have been in recent memory. As they get set to begin their final 17 games of the season, they will not have their head coach behind the bench.
Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis will be away from the team for family reasons.
St. Louis will be away from the team as a result of a “family situation,” according to the team. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will take over the head coaching duties. Montreal fans offered their heartfelt support to the Canadiens coach.
Montreal is 13 points out of a playoff spot, and they would have to climb over six teams if they were to take the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, they have a 25-30-11 record as they prepare to play the Flames in Calgary Saturday night.
St. Louis is in his third year of coaching with the Canadiens and his second full season. the Canadiens finished with a 31-45-6 record last year for 68 points. They already have 61 points this season with more than a month to go in the regular season.
As a player, Martin St. Louis had a spectacular 16-year career that resulted in his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. He spent 13 of those seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He played 1,134 games in his career and scored 391 goals and 642 assists for 1,033 points. He had his best season in 2006-07 when he scored 43 goals and had 59 assists for the Lightning.
The Canadiens have lost 9 of their last 13 games. They are led by center Nick Suzuki, who has a team high 26 goals and 36 assists.