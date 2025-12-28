The Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 17 loss to the Houston Texans was filled with frustration, missed opportunities, and momentum swings that ultimately proved too much to overcome. Falling behind 14-0 early after two explosive CJ Stroud touchdown passes, the Chargers spent most of the night trying to claw their way back, only to fall 20-16 at home.

One of the defining storylines from the loss centered on rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II, whose night included both redemption and heartbreak. Gadsden caught a touchdown and made a key fourth-quarter grab, but his performance will largely be scrutinized for two costly drops, including a critical tipped pass that turned into an interception in the red zone.

Despite those mistakes, field general Justin Herbert continued to look Gadsden’s way, a decision he addressed directly after the game. When asked about repeatedly targeting a receiver after drops, Herbert explained his mindset and trust in the rookie.

“He's a pro and, there was no flinch out of him,” said Herbert in a post-game press conference. “I definitely could have lowered the ball, threw less on it. But, he we kept fighting, kept battling and, he made some big plays for us down the stretch. He's one of those guys that's going to keep coming back no matter what and he's going to give his best effort and we're really lucky to have him..”

Herbert was pressed on whether in the game he ever hesitates to go back to a player after execution issues. For Herbert, the answer was clear — confidence and accountability outweigh short-term mistakes.

Statistically, Herbert endured a demanding night against Houston’s aggressive defense. He finished 21-of-32 for 236 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while also rushing six times for 37 yards.

He absorbed five sacks and committed two fumbles, though he recovered both. Importantly, the interception credited to Herbert came off Gadsden’s hands, bouncing directly to Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair at the goal line and erasing a prime scoring chance.

The loss dropped the Chargers to 11-5 and prevented them from locking up a higher playoff seed. Now, the margin for error is gone.

The Chargers face a high-stakes Week 18 road matchup against the Denver Broncos, who enter at 13-3. For Los Angeles, the path forward is simple but unforgiving — clean up execution, trust their young playmakers, and win, or risk watching their playoff positioning slip away.