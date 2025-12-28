Lane Kiffin must take lots of steps to win over the LSU football fanbase. Kiffin managed to draw laughs with a grocery store moment. But he took a new step in winning over a rabid fanbase with an action involving Malik Nabers and the Texas Bowl.

Kiffin pulled into the Saturday bowl game his future team was playing in. Amid the LSU versus Houston contest, he spotted the legendary Tigers wide receiver.

Kiffin managed to draw new likes, retweets and comments — by snapping this photo.

While considered a simple photo, it's still enough for Kiffin to draw new interest among a curious group of fans. Kiffin clearly wants to have good relations with LSU — and that includes interacting with beloved Tiger players like Nabers.

LSU, Lane Kiffin lost 1 player before Texas Bowl vs. Houston

Before taking on the nation's No. 21 team, Kiffin and LSU dealt with one roster departure.

Left tackle Tyree Adams opted to enter the College Football Transfer Portal on Saturday morning. Adams rises as a pivotal early loss for the incoming head coach — with the offensive lineman surrendering zero sacks in 11 starts. He has two years of eligibility left.

Kiffin will need to hit the portal to find his replacement. Or he can insert incoming freshman Brysten Martinez as the blindside protector moving forward. He was a local signing for the 2026 class out of Gonzalez, La., and heads to Baton Rouge as a four-star signing.

LSU, meanwhile, engaged in a close contest with the Big 12 representative as UH led 28-21 before the start of the fourth quarter.