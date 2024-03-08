The New Jersey Devils have swung some big trades ahead of the trade deadline, and it doesn't sound like they are done just yet. This time, rather than being a seller like they were in their Tyler Toffoli blockbuster, the Devils are adding to their squad, as they have landed veteran goalie Jake Allen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional third-round pick.
#GoHabsGo retain 50% on Allen, which knocks him down to $1.9 million next season. It’s also Montreal’s last salary retention spot. https://t.co/l5Jj0Ma8kx
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 8, 2024
The Devils had made it clear they were looking for a goaltender prior to the deadline, and after striking out on Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark, they have pivoted to the veteran Allen. Allen has been in a timeshare of sorts over the past four seasons with the Canadiens, and while his numbers haven't been all that great, his upside was enough to convince New Jersey to pull the trigger on this deal.
Allen is allowing 3.65 goals per game over 21 games this year, which isn't great, but with Vitek Vanecek out and Nico Daws and Akira Schmid struggling, the Devils needed at least another option to throw between the sticks to see if he can get hot. The hope is that, with a better team in front of him, Allen will be able to put together some strong outings for New Jersey.
In exchange for Allen, the Devils only had to give up a conditional third-round pick in 2025, so it's not as if they are giving up a ton to land the veteran netminder. This is a low-risk, high-reward type of deal for the Devils, and while there's a decent chance Allen doesn't pan out, adding him is better than standing pat, and it will be worth keeping an eye on him to see how he fares with his new team.