Dylan Harper pulled off a viral poster dunk over Kyle Filipowski during the San Antonio Spurs' matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Harper is going through the first year of his NBA career with the Spurs. He has impressed as a spark plug off the bench, shining with his two-way talents as a playmaker and defender.

Harper got to rack up another big highlight in his rookie campaign. The play took place midway through the third quarter, as the rookie guard drove his way to the paint and leapt in the air to throw down the one-handed dunk over Filipowski.

DYLAN HARPER WITH THE POSTER OVER KYLE FILIPOWSKI 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wsPFW18ywH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Dylan Harper, Spurs played against Jazz

It was an impressive highlight for Dylan Harper to add to his collection of rookie highlights. However, the Spurs weren't able to cap it off with a win, falling 127-114 to the Jazz at home.

San Antonio initially got off to a solid start, leading 40-32 after the first quarter. However, Utah fired back with a 38-20 display in the second period, something that the Spurs failed to recover from during the second half.

Four players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the loss. Victor Wembanyama led the way with a stat line of 32 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. He shot 12-of-21 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Keldon Johnson came next with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Stephon Castle had 20 points and seven assists, while Dein Vassell provided 11 points and three rebounds.

San Antonio fell to a 23-8 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets by one game and Houston Rockets by three games while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder by three games.

The Spurs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.