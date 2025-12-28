The “Tank Bowl” for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft just got a lot more interesting. Despite heavy speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders might sit their star rookie running back to preserve their draft position, Ashton Jeanty is expected to take the field Sunday against the New York Giants.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news, noting that while the organizations might be eyeing the top spot in the draft order, the players are clearly playing to win.

This Week 17 matchup is critical for all the wrong reasons. Both Las Vegas and New York are sitting at the bottom of the league standings, and the loser of this game likely secures the inside track to the first overall selection in April. Naturally, rumors swirled that the Raiders would hold Jeanty out to protect their long-term asset, and perhaps “protect” their chances of losing.

Jeanty, however, has been a bright spot in a tough season for the Raiders. The rookie back has been the engine of the offense, and his presence on the field significantly decreases Las Vegas' chances of securing that top pick.

For Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, playing Jeanty sends a message to the locker room that the culture of competition comes first.

The Giants, who are also desperate for a franchise reset, now have to prepare for one of the league's most versatile young playmakers. Kickoff is set for later today. While the front offices might be sweating the draft order, Jeanty is suiting up to spoil the tank.