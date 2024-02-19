Kirby Dach is still around the Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach suffered a season-ending injury back in mid-October. He played just two games before tearing his ACL and MCL. The young forward is rehabbing his injuries, but he is still around the team. And he is around the team at the request of Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis.

The Habs coach has requested that Dach sit in on the team's pre-scout meetings. Furthermore, the 23-year-old is encouraged to be an active participant during these meetings. Coaches want to hear his input, and Dach says being able to have these discussions has helped him tremendously.

“It’s huge,” the Canadiens forward said, via Sportsnet. “I think more than anything, I’m seeing the game through different peoples’ eyes and I’ve had a lot of good talks with Marty about the game and the way he sees it and the way I see it and good discussions like that, and I think, for me, as a player, it’s only going to benefit me in the long run.”

Kirby Dach praises Martin St. Louis, Canadiens coaches

These pre-scout meetings are an open discussion environment. Dach has the least amount of experience of any one in those meetings, but his opinion is still valued. And in turn, the knowledge and perspective he receives from the coaching staff is second to none.

“That’s the nice thing about having a coaching staff like Marty and the other coaches,” Dach said, via Sportsnet. “They’re open to a two-way conversation and a discussion rather than (me) just being told what to do and thinking about it.”

Normally, players suffering an injury like Dach would focus solely on rehab. And that is fair, especially for a young player. However, this allows the 23-year-old to still learn more about the NHL game, which can only have positive effects once he hits the ice again next year.

“I’d love to be out there playing with the guys and competing each and every night, but just wasn’t in the cards this year. So, just find other ways to work on my game and build up for next year,” the Canadiens forward said, via Sportsnet.

Kirby Dach is gearing up for a return to the ice next season. And Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is doing what he can to prepare the 23-year-old. It'll certainly be interesting to see how this preparation pays off as Montreal looks to take a step forward in 2024-25.