Luka Doncic was his usual, unbelievable self as the Dallas Mavericks topped the Toronto Raptors 136-125 on Wednesday night.
Doncic, celebrating his 25th birthday, powered the Mavericks with 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season.
After his team's loss to the Mavericks, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic got painfully honest on what Luka can improve in his game, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic:
“‘Somebody asked me before that game what Luka can get better at. Nothing.' – Darko”
The Mavericks star seems to do things that fans have never seen before, and Wednesday was no exception. Doncic became the first player in NBA history to achieve a 30-point triple-double on their birthday.
The win was a good way for the Mavericks to bounce back after their heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Dallas scored the go-ahead bucket with two seconds remaining before Max Strus hit a halfcourt game-winner as time expired.
After the game, Mark Cuban pointed out flaws in the NBA L2M report:
“Comment:Allen (CLE) and Kleber (DAL) engage off ball and marginal contact occurs as Allen releases away to disengage.”
Cuban was pointing out the shove that Jarrett Allen gives the Mavericks' Maxi Kleber near the free throw line, as seen below:
Here is the video from the last two minute report pic.twitter.com/Vtb2RBSO1z
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 28, 2024
Despite the ruling that Allen's shove was incidental, Luka and the Mavericks have to be feeling good about their win on Wednesday.
Luka would surely disagree with the notion that he has nothing left to improve upon in his game, but there's no doubt that the Mavericks' star is playing at an MVP level right now.