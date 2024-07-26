After fading late stretch in 2023, the Chicago Cubs looked to establish themselves as a National League favorite in 2024. The core of the 2023 squad is still together, with the additions of manager Craig Counsell and Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga to offset the loss of right-hander Marcus Stroman.

But due to injuries to key players like Cody Bellinger and Seya Suzuki, the bullpen's inability to keep leads late in the game, and rough years from Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs have struggled to string together wins this season.

Chicago started hot in Craig Counsell's first month, going 18-12 in April, but the team has dropped off since and finds itself in last place in the NL Central — 11.0 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers. With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, here are two bold MLB trade deadline predictions for a Cubs team that is starting to look ahead to 2025.

Jameson Taillon is the biggest name the Cubs will shop

While the Cubs are struggling on the field, the good news for this ballclub is that the entire core of this team is under contract for next season. Chicago's only free agents this winter will be Kyle Hendricks — both of whom have negative WARs this year. The Cubs will look to keep this core together while opening up funds to sign free agents in the offseason.

Drew Smyly could be a guy the club looks to deal. The 35-year-old left-hander has a 2.79 ERA across 27 relief appearances but carries a $10 million salary this year and a $10.5 million mutual option for next year. Chicago will have to eat some of that $10 million, but Smyly will provide value to clubs looking to add a veteran lefty reliever.

Hector Neris is another reliever who should be on the trade block for Chicago. He has been a solid fill-in closer for the Cubs but is better suited as a seventh or eighth-inning arm on a contending team. He has a $9 million salary and a club option for the same amount in 2025 — making him a good rental like Smyly.

That leaves Jameson Taillon as the Cubs' most talented and realistic trade option. After a tough first season at Wrigley (4.84 ERA), the right-hander has bounced back with a phenomenal campaign in 2024 — posting a 2.96 ERA across 100 innings pitched. While Taillon is not an ace, he carries two more years of team control at $18 million per year, which is not even inside the top 30 among starting pitchers in MLB this year.

With a strong showing on the mound and a relatively team-friendly contract, Jameson Taillon should carry decent value ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Chicago looks to add a third baseman

As mentioned before, while not performing well in the win-loss column, the Cubs are in a far better position than most other clubs labeled as sellers. While they will look to move some of their veteran arms, Chicago could look to add a Major League-level player instead of a bevy of prospects.

One position of need for the club is third base. Christopher Morel is a talented hitter who will eventually put it all together at the plate. But his work with the glove is showing no signs of improvement. Morel has been worth -9 runs at third base this season — tied for the worst in the Majors. The Cubs must move Morel to DH full-time or, at the very least, shift him to the outfield, where he can do less damage.

Chicago could try to deal Taillon/Neris, plus a prospect or two, to acquire a third baseman like Isaac Paredes, Matt Chapman, or even Ryan McMahon. It is a lateral move on paper, but it strengthens an area of need for Chicago and prepares the team to contend next season.