NBA 2K24 players have a chance to earn a free 100 OVR Luka Doncic MyTEAM player item, among other rewards for a limited time. The young superstar makes for an excellent 100 OVR player item, and you can get him, among other rewards, for free. Although Doncic and the Mavericks came up short in the NBA Finals against the Celtics, the developers still want to celebrate his career by giving everyone a chance to earn a powerful player item.

How Do You Get A Free 100 OVR Luka Doncic In NBA 2K24 MyTEAM?

To unlock a free 100 OVR Vortex Luka Doncic in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, you need to win games in MyTEAM Seasonal Modes as a Wheel Spin or Door Game Prize. The MyTEAM seasonal modes include:

Triple Threat (Offline or Online)

Clutch Time (Offline or Online)

Salary Cap

Unlimited

However, unlike your typical NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Challenges, this is a Rewards Refresh Challenge. This means you actually don't have a 100% guaranteed chance to earn the item. Instead of receiving a 100 OVR Vortex Luka Doncic you could receive prize like:

98 OVR Splash Zone Robert Covington

99 OVR Eclipse Kristaps Porzingis

NBA Champions Deluxe Pack (5 cards)

Season 8 Prize Basketball

Therefore, even if you do not receive a 100 OVR Luka Doncic, you still earn a reward for winning just one game in some of these modes. Multiple modes offer multiple Wheel Spin or Door Game prizes. To view a game mode's prize, just select it and press Right Stick to check out the Wheel Spin and Door Prize rewards.

While this challenge leaves everything up to chance, you can at least tackle it by playing your preferred mode. If you like Triple Threat or Unlimited, you can just play those modes and still potentially earn the Doncic item. You could even play Online versions of the modes with friends to work together and receive some good items at the same time. Regardless, there's a variety of ways to get a 100 OVR Luka Doncic.

As we mentioned earlier, Doncic is an absolute baller. Although he and the Mavericks came up short in the Finals, the team is still poised for success for some time. We look forward to seeing them try and rebound next season, where everything starts fresh again.

Overall, that includes everything to know about earning a free 100 OVR Luka Doncic in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM. Best of luck in trying to earn this Reward Refresh Item!

NBA 2K25 was also recently announced, featuring Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum on the standard edition cover. Tatum also made the All-Star Edition cover with WNBA player A'ja Wilson. Lastly, Vince Carter graces the Hall of Fame Edition cover, which features a 12-month NBA League Pass Subscription.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.