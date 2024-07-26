There has been a lot of chatter about Donovan Edwards now being the face of the Michigan football team. He will be the starting running back this year, and he is on the cover of the new EA Sports College Football 2025 game. Edwards is coming off of a huge performance in the national championship game, and he is ready to do whatever his team needs from his year to help the Wolverines win football games.

Donovan Edwards is certainly going to have a bigger role with the Michigan football team than he had last season, but he isn't too concerned about personal success. He wants to do whatever is best for the team, but he is hoping that the other running backs get a lot of action as well.

“I could be a 25-carry guy,” Edwards said this week at Big Ten Media Days, according to an article from 247 Sports. “Do I want it? I'll take it if needed to be, but I want other guys to be able to get their touches. I want to be able to catch the ball, too. Get like four or five catches — it really doesn't matter. Whatever Kirk wants, whatever is best for the team. That's what I want. I could have 25 carries but ultimately, I want Kalel Mullings to get carries; I want Ben Hall to get carries; I want Tavi to get carries. I want all running backs to get carries.”

The Michigan RB room is a complete unit

Donovan Edwards is going to be the go-to guy for the Michigan football team when the season rolls around, but he sees this running back unit as a whole being the featured back for the Wolverines. There is a lot of talent in that group, and Edwards expects everyone to have their moments.

“I don't look at myself as that [the featured back],” Edwards said. “I look at our running back room as complementary to all of us. I told the guys I was gonna work each and every one of our running backs. I told them, and that was my challenge to see, ‘Are you gonna compete with me? Cause I'm gonna compete. Are you guys going to compete with me?' And believe me, they have been competing.”

Michigan football fans are certainly going to miss Blake Corum this year, but it sounds like the RB room is in capable hands. They have a lot of players in that group that can make an impact on this team in 2024.