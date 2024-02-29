Luka Doncic had 30 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds on his 25th birthday for his 11th triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 136-125 on Wednesday night.
The Mavericks star seems to do things that fans have never seen before, and Wednesday was no exception. Doncic became the first player to achieve those numbers on their birthday, per Sportsnet Stats:
“Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point Triple-Double on his birthday.”
Doncic's numbers speak for themselves. The Mavericks superstar is averaging a league-leading 34.5 points per outing on 49.4 percent field goal and 38.4 percent three-point shooting. He's also recording 8.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently said that Doncic is making a case for the NBA MVP award:
“I don't think you're gonna win the MVP in October, November, or December,” Kidd said after practice last week. “I think it's more likely you win it in February, March, April, I think he's put himself in a great position to win the MVP.”
Doncic isn't just putting up elite individual numbers. Under his leadership, the Mavericks are 8-2 in their last 10 games and currently sit at 34-25 – good for eighth place in the NBA Western Conference standings.
It's amazing what Doncic has been able to accomplish before the age of 25. With most NBA players peaking between the ages of 27-29, it's reasonable to assume that Luka will continue to improve over the next handful of seasons. Additionally, Luka's game isn't as predicated on athleticism as many other players, which means his game should age like a fine wine.