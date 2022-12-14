By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Phoenix Mercury are understandably going to exercise patience with Brittney Griner. They are simply happy to have her back in the US. Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard commented on Griner’s potential return to basketball, per The Wall Street Journal.

“With her return, there is a collective feeling of relief, but most importantly, joy and love,” Nygaard said. “Her mental health and physical health is a priority. If she wants to play basketball again, we’re going to support her either way.”

Brittney Griner has no need to rush back into basketball activities given what she’s been through over the past few months. Griner was detained in Russia after getting arrested in a Moscow airport for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis. But the US and Russia recently agreed on a prison swap, as the US received Griner in return for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving dropped a truth bomb on Brittney Griner’s situation.

“I’m grateful she’s home,” Kyrie said. “Grateful that she’s with her family, most importantly. Humanity comes first.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Griner’s return.

“It’s amazing,” LeBron said, via ESPN. “Especially around the holidays, she can be with her family and get back. For us, as a brotherhood and sisterhood, we welcome her with open arms and love and support and are just happy to have her back home on U.S. soil.”

The Mercury, and the entire basketball world for that matter, will respect Brittney Griner’s ultimate decision on playing basketball again.