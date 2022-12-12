By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a forum to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner’s return home after 10 months imprisoned in Russia.

“It’s amazing,” LeBron said, via ESPN. “Especially around the holidays, she can be with her family and get back. For us, as a brotherhood and sisterhood, we welcome her with open arms and love and support and are just happy to have her back home on U.S. soil.”

AD used the same word.

“Amazing. Being in Russia for as long as she was, inhumane living conditions. I think they showed the bed she was living in. When I first saw her, I didn’t know it was her because she cut her dreads — I don’t know if it was voluntarily or what. But it’s always good to have one of your own back. Even though we get a chance to play this game … we live inside this box of basketball where everything is going well, you kind of forget about everything outside. And that kind of just put us back to reality, knowing that we’re blessed to do what we do every single day because there’s people in this world, and our sister, who’s going through much bigger things than basketball. It’s good to get her home. We’re glad she’s here.”

LeBron and AD — among many in the NBA and WNBA communities — have sent well-wishes to Griner. LeBron spoke on her release during Thursday Night Football a few days ago.

“I think it’s a great day for us as Americans having BG back. In the sports world, just having her presence back. Her wife misses her. Her family misses her. Her club misses her here in Phoenix. To have her a part of the basketball brother and sisterhood once again, it’s a big day for us and what we do. Kudos to the President. Kudos (to) Kamala Harris and everyone who had something to do with it.

Last July, James clarified comments he made on an episode of “The Shop” criticizing the U.S. government for not doing enough to free Griner.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James asked at the time. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” James then tweeted. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome.”