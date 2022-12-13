By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Personalities from in and around the NBA have already spoken out about Brittney Griner’s recent release from prison. The WNBA star spent nearly 10 months detained in Russia before the United States government was finally able to negotiate her release with the Kremlin. This time around, it’s Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving who’s taken the time to share his honest thoughts on Griner’s release.

When asked by the press about his reaction to the Brittney Griner situation, Kyrie expressed his gratitude for the fact that the Phoenix Mercury center is now back home after her hellish ordeal:

“I’m grateful she’s home,” Kyrie said. “Grateful that she’s with her family, most importantly. Humanity comes first.”

It was a brief statement from Kyrie Irving, but a powerful one nonetheless. As he said, at the end of the day, there’s nothing more important than humanity.

There was a lot of politics surrounding Griner’s case, and more than a few folks believe that Russia was using her case as a power play against the U.S. In the end, you could say that the Russians got what they wanted in that they were able to facilitate the release of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka “The Merchant of Death.”

This prisoner exchange deal has brought about some controversy considering how the U.S. has allowed a convicted criminal out on the loose in order to free Brittney Griner. However, as Kyrie points out, the most important thing to note here is that Griner has been freed. She has now been reunited with her family, who have likewise gone through a total nightmare over the past several months.