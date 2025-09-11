Maycee Barber’s anticipated return to the Octagon is now official, as she is set to meet the surging Karine Silva at UFC 323 on December 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. The bout marks Barber’s first appearance since a stunning last-minute medical emergency forced her withdrawal from a scheduled main event with Erin Blanchfield earlier this year. That incident—later revealed as a locker room seizure—left Barber sidelined and fight fans questioning her competitive future.

Yet, true to “The Future” moniker, Barber brings a six-fight win streak into this comeback, with signature victories over former title challengers Jessica Eye and Katlyn Cerminara. Her current run has solidified her as one of the division’s elite, dispatching Amanda Ribas and Andrea Lee along the way. This return comes at a pivotal moment, both for Barber personally and the broader women’s flyweight landscape, with the division’s title picture in flux and several contenders waiting in the wings.

Silva, meanwhile, represents a new breed of danger at 125 pounds. She rebounded from her first UFC defeat to Viviane Araujo with a recent win over Dione Barbosa at UFC 319, reaffirming her reputation as a vibrant finisher with strong grappling and knockout ability. Silva earned her UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, and a victory over Barber could propel her directly into title contention.

KARINE SILVA GOT THE TAP WITH ONE SECOND LEFT 🤯 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/voCA4taoZ1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2023

Confirmed Bouts for UFC 323

With UFC 323 shaping up to be the final pay-per-view event of 2025, the stakes couldn’t be higher for all contenders in action.

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva (Women’s Flyweight)

Additionally, reports suggest a high-profile bantamweight tilt between Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong is in the works. This matchup, if finalized, would feature O’Malley seeking redemption after two consecutive losses, while Song eyes his own rise into immediate title conversation.

Article Continues Below

Barber vs. Silva: A Defining Moment

Barber’s return is more than just a comeback; it’s a career-defining moment set against the backdrop of a surging challenger in Silva. The 25-year-old American was once touted as a prodigy destined for UFC gold and still exudes the drive that carried her to a six-fight win streak before her health scare. Now, back and reportedly healthy, she’ll be facing a relentless finisher known for her submission skills and knockout power.

Barber’s style is characterized by aggression and pressure, often overwhelming her opponents with volume striking and clinch attacks. She’s also shown the ability to defend against takedowns and deliver damage from top position, making her a formidable matchup for anyone in the division. Silva, by contrast, is well-versed in snatching limbs on the ground and can change the fight’s momentum with a single strike—her résumé boasts several quick stoppages inside the Octagon.

The winner of this pivotal bout is likely to place themselves on the short list for the next title shot at 125 pounds. Both women recognize the stakes and have used recent interviews to send direct messages to the division’s champion and the rest of the contenders’ pool.

As the final UFC pay-per-view before the company’s broadcast migration to Paramount in January, UFC 323 carries considerable significance for both fans and fighters. The presence of dynamic matchups—across multiple weight divisions—and multiple potential title eliminators has created major buzz.

For Maycee Barber, this card is about redemption and legacy—a chance to prove she is still one of the division’s most dangerous and resilient fighters. For Karine Silva, it’s a golden opportunity to leapfrog the flyweight hierarchy and emerge as a serious title threat. Their clash adds profound depth to a card already loaded with meaningful matchups and storylines.

UFC 323 promises high drama, career turnarounds, and perhaps the crowning of new stars destined to headline cards in 2026 and beyond. As these confirmed fights continue to be spotlighted and more bouts are announced, expect anticipation—and the stakes—to rise with each passing week.