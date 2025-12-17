North Carolina’s fast start to the 2025 college basketball season has quietly shifted expectations in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels are 10-1 through their first 11 games, a stretch that includes quality wins and steady growth, all while playing without one of their most trusted perimeter defenders. That absence could soon be ending.

Momentum continues to build around Seth Trimble’s potential return as early as Saturday’s neutral-site matchup against Ohio State in Atlanta. National college basketball insider Jeff Goodman added fuel to the speculation while discussing UNC’s situation.

“All signs point to Seth Trimble playing this Saturday against Ohio State. Everything is trending towards that way,” Goodman said on his The Field of 68 podcast.

Trimble has been sidelined since early November after suffering a broken left forearm in a weight-room accident shortly after North Carolina’s statement win over then-No. 19 Kansas.

Despite missing nine games, Trimble has remained a visible presence on the bench — often seen in a cast or brace — until recently. During UNC’s win over USC Upstate, he appeared without any protective gear, an encouraging sign for his recovery.

Head coach Hubert Davis confirmed progress earlier this week, noting that Trimble has returned to full-contact work. Davis was also recently asked how he plans to reintegrate the senior guard, signaling that Trimble’s return is no longer theoretical.

In Trimble’s absence, North Carolina has gone 8-1, including wins over Kentucky and Georgetown. The Tar Heels have leaned on balance and interior efficiency, highlighted by Henri Veesaar’s breakout performance against East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

The redshirt junior poured in a career-high 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting, helping UNC pull away after a tight first half. His continued efficiency, now leading the team in both field-goal percentage and blocked shots, has stabilized the frontcourt while the backcourt has rotated.

Still, Trimble’s return would add defensive versatility, experience, and lineup flexibility as UNC begins stacking resume-building opportunities.

Saturday’s game against Ohio State represents the first real test of December, and Trimble’s availability could subtly reshape North Carolina’s ceiling heading into conference play. Whether he returns immediately or not, the trend line is clear — Trimble is getting close, and UNC may soon look even more complete.