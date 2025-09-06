The matchup represents a crucial crossroads for both fighters in the ultra-competitive bantamweight division. O'Malley, who suffered back-to-back losses to current champion Dvalishvili at UFC 306 and UFC 316, needs a statement victory to re-establish himself as a title contender. Meanwhile, Song Yadong sits at #5 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings and is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in February 2025.

Per Sources Former UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley vs Song Yadong is in the works for UFC 323 on the 6th of December pic.twitter.com/BiyFscrrVu — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

O'Malley's Road Back to Redemption

The former bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O'Malley enters this bout at a pivotal moment in his career. After capturing the bantamweight title from Aljamain Sterling in August 2023 with a spectacular second-round knockout, O'Malley's reign was cut short by Dvalishvili's relentless wrestling and pressure. The Georgian fighter dominated O'Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024, winning a unanimous decision to claim the championship.

O'Malley's hopes for immediate redemption were dashed even more definitively at UFC 316 in June 2025, where Dvalishvili submitted him with a D'Arce choke in the third round. This marked the first submission loss of O'Malley's career and extended Dvalishvili's winning streak to 13 fights, tying him for the fourth-longest streak in UFC history.

Following the second loss, O'Malley has been characteristically philosophical, even calling Dvalishvili “the greatest bantamweight of all time”. However, his desire to return to championship contention remains undimmed. O'Malley has expressed interest in fighting again before the end of 2025, telling media that he'd “like to fight again in November, December”.

Song Yadong's Ascending Trajectory

Standing opposite O'Malley will be China's Song Yadong, a 27-year-old power puncher who has steadily climbed the bantamweight rankings through a combination of technical striking and finishing ability. Known as the “Kung Fu Kid,” Song holds a professional record of 22-8-1 and has established himself as one of the division's most dangerous strikers.

Song's recent victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC Fight Night in February 2025 was particularly impressive, as he outpointed the former Olympic gold medalist and two-division UFC champion over three rounds. The fight was shortened due to an accidental eye poke by Song, but he was ahead on all scorecards when the bout was stopped. This victory followed his unanimous decision win over former title challenger Petr Yan at UFC 299 in March 2024, cementing his position among the bantamweight elite.

Cejudo-Song was stopped after the fourth round continued and was taken into decision after the three rounds due to eye pokes that rendered Cejudo unable to continue. Song Yadong won by technical decision. #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/TzsouoAo6m — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 23, 2025

Article Continues Below

The Chinese fighter trains out of Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California, under the guidance of former WEC featherweight champion Urijah Faber. His boxing-heavy style and knockout power have earned him nine TKO/KO victories in his professional career, including memorable finishes against Marlon Moraes and Ricky Simon.

Implications for the Division

This matchup carries significant implications for the bantamweight title picture. With current champion Merab Dvalishvili reportedly set to defend his title against top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320, the winner of O'Malley vs. Song Yadong could position themselves for the next title shot.

For O'Malley, a victory would demonstrate his ability to bounce back from adversity and prove he remains among the division's elite despite his recent setbacks. The former champion's striking prowess and unorthodox style could pose problems for Song, particularly if he can maintain distance and avoid prolonged exchanges where Song's power advantage might come into play.

Song Yadong, meanwhile, has the opportunity to score the biggest win of his career against a former champion and one of the UFC's biggest draws. A victory over O'Malley would likely catapult him into immediate title contention and establish him as a legitimate threat to dethrone Dvalishvili.

The stylistic matchup presents intriguing questions. O'Malley's length, movement, and creative striking will be tested against Song's compact frame, explosive power, and pressure-heavy approach. Both fighters are dangerous finishers who prefer to keep fights standing, setting up what could be an explosive striking battle on December 6.

With both fighters currently ranked in the top 5—O’Malley at #1 and Song Yadong at #5—the winner of this matchup could directly challenge for a title eliminator in early 2026. A victory for O’Malley would reassert his status as an elite contender, while a win by Song would likely propel him into immediate title contention.

UFC 323 is shaping up as the final pay-per-view event of 2025, with the promotion reportedly building a stacked card featuring multiple title fights. The addition of O'Malley vs. Song Yadong would provide another marquee attraction for what promises to be a fitting end to the UFC's 2025 schedule.