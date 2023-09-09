The bank accounts of one MLB owner just got a little less robust. Enthralling young pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto achieved some remarkable Japanese League history on Saturday, and in the process likely increased his potential free agent market value.

The Orix Buffaloes right-handed ace threw the second no-hitter of his career and just the 100th in Japanese pro baseball history, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale. With anticipation already high, Yamamoto just drummed up even more excitement for his potential MLB arrival this offseason.

It is widely expected that the 25-year-old star will be posted and instantly become one of the most coveted pitchers during free agency. His nasty fastball-splitter combination already has plenty of eyes glued to him. Among possible suitors are the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets- who could still be looking to make a quick turnaround after inexplicably being forced into seller mode this past trade deadline.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

Yamamoto could look very good in Orange and Blue alongside countryman Kodai Senga in New York's pitching rotation. Having two potential Japanese studs could result in far-reaching market appeal. Steve Cohen did not become a billionaire (richest owner in baseball by a huge margin) by not seeing the big financial picture. Though, winning this sweepstakes might cost him up to $200 million.

Wherever Yoshinobu Yamamoto decides to go this winter, the MLB world will witness a historically lucrative and globally significant offseason. Along with the anomaly that is Shohei Ohtani, this rising hurler will headline a free agent class that is sure to leave Japanese fans smiling ear to ear with great pride.