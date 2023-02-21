In two weeks, the 2023 World Baseball Classic is scheduled to take place, and one of the teams that can take home the title is Team Japan. The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking note, and interest is reportedly strong for pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

According to

Per Borelli: “Yamamoto potentially making the jump to the big leagues next year coincides with (Shohei) Ohtani also on track to become a free agent. The Dodgers are expected to be one of the two-way star’s biggest suitors if he does reach the open market.”

Yamamoto, 24, had a 2022 season that saw him go 15-5 with a 1.68 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 193 innings for the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball. If the Buffaloes decide to post him, there’s a belief from Major League Baseball scouts he is capable of being a No. 1 starter for the franchise that can sign him.

For Team Japan, Yamamoto will be part of a team that includes Ohtani and Yu Darvish, and is looked at as one of the best starters in the tournament.

The Dodgers already have a strong pitching staff, along with a potent lineup. Even with the collection of talent, results on the field have fallen short more often than not, and pressure is starting to mount from the fans to bring more World Series titles home.

It sounds like Yamamoto may be a piece (along with a bigger one) of that puzzle if everything works out.