Ever since the San Diego Padres traded for Athletics pitcher Mason Miller, the baseball world has been reacting to the deal and the various pieces within the agreement. One of the pieces that the Padres traded was superstar prospect Leo De Vries, a component that annoyed many in the MLB.

In the latest column by Jeff Passan of ESPN, he gave out awards coming out of the deadline, and regarding a dealer, he honored the Athletics as the best. Besides the other deals made, the Athletics got three other prospects in the trade for Miller, but the biggest one is San Diego sending out De Vries, with one team evaluator saying how “pissed” they are that they didn't get the prospect.

“I'm so pissed we didn't get De Vries,” the evaluator said.

Another would speak on the immense deal that the Athletics, as another evaluator emphasized they got a top player in the making, maybe for a closer, albeit an efficient one.

“They got De Vries for a guy who pitches one inning at a time,” the other evaluator said.

The Padres' trade for Mason Miller helps the Athletics vastly for the future

As the Padres are surrounded by rumors coming out of the trade deadline, Passan would speak on how these types of trades don't happen and how some that have top-five prospects are “once-in-a-decade occurrences.”

While there's no denying that Miller will help San Diego in the immediate future, the Athletics have gained what some consider one of the top prospects in the MLB, no matter the team. Mixing him with the other present talent on the team, like Nick Kurtz and many more, has what Passan considers “one of the best lineups in baseball.”

“Plenty of impact players moved to contenders at this year's deadline, so for the A's to be the big winners took the sort of trade that almost never gets made anymore,” Passan wrote. “Heading into deadline season, Leo De Vries, the 18-year-old, switch-hitting shortstop who was the prize of the San Diego Padres' farm system, was considered off-limits in any trade conversation.”

“De Vries is the No. 3 prospect in baseball on Kiley McDaniel's updated top 50 ranking,” Passan continued. “He has more than held his own in High-A as a teenager and figures to be in the big leagues — perhaps as a shortstop, perhaps at third base — by the time he's 21. And there, he would join what's quickly becoming one of the best lineups in baseball, loaded with Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, Shea Langeliers, Tyler Soderstrom, and Denzel Clarke.”

At any rate, the Padres are looking for Miller and others to boost the team as they are currently 62-50, putting them second in the NL West. As for the Athletics, they are 49-65, which places them last in the AL Central.