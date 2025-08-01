The MLB trade deadline has come and passed, with a flurry of moves across the big leagues. One of the more active teams was the New York Yankees, who acquired via trade a total of seven players. Maybe the most impactful of the new members of the Yankees is relief pitcher Camilo Doval.

The Yankees and San Francisco Giants concluded a trade that sent the former All-Star closer to the Bronx. In exchange, the team by the bay landed four prospects as New York tapped deep into their farm system on Thursday.

The Yankees had several holes to fill as the deadline neared. Their team defense was a point of emphasis among fans, particularly of late. But the pitching was arguably the biggest issue that could keep them from returning to the World Series.

Meanwhile, the Giants, who began the season on fire, have cooled off considerably and are looking into the future.

The blockbuster trade begs the question: Who won the Camilo Doval trade between the Yankees and Giants?

Camilo Doval Traded Coast to Coast

Yankees get much-needed bullpen help

New York paid a relatively steep price to acquire Doval from the Giants. They lost four prospects in the deal, including pitchers Trystan Vrieling and Carlos de la Rosa, catcher Jesus Rodriguez, and infielder Parks Harber.

But in return, they added an elite bullpen arm.

Camilo Doval is having a bounce-back campaign in 2025. He is 4-2 with 15 saves, a 3.09 ERA, and 1.20 WHIP this season. That comes on the heels of a very subpar season last year, when he posted an ERA of 4.88. But 2024 appears to be more of an outlier.

The flame thrower made the National League All-Star team in 2023. That season, he finished with 39 saves, a 2.93 ERA, and 87 strikeouts in just 67 innings.

Before the trade deadline, Devin Williams led the team with 17 saves. But he has pitched to an ERA north of 5.00. Luke Weaver took up the mantle and has done a decent job, but is better suited in a setup role.

The Yankees also completed a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar. So, it is unclear who will be the ninth-inning option for Aaron Boone. Nevertheless, Doval is a massive boost to a below-average pen in New York.

Grade: B+

Giants Land Prospect Haul for Doval

In return for Doval, the Giants came away with four young prospects. According to MLB.com, Vrieling is the No. 17-ranked prospect in New York's system. He is currently playing Double-A ball with an expected big-league call-up in 2026.

Catcher Jesus Rodriguez is ranked No. 23 and is currently playing in Triple-A.

Neither de la Rosa nor Harber ranks inside the top 30 and appears unlikely to make a long-term difference.

However, Doval is playing out his one-year contract he signed with the Giants before the season's start. There was a decent chance that he would fetch a high price tag in free agency this offseason. So, the Giants bolstered their farm system, recognizing that this year they needed to be sellers at the deadline.

But knowing how much other relief pitchers were garnering on the trade market, it is a bit surprising to see the Giants not come away with a prospect with a better chance at big league success.

Grade: C+