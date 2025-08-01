The MLB trade deadline was active all day on Thursday, from an early morning deal involving Mason Miller to a buzzer-beater with Camilo Doval. Relievers were sold at a premium, but the teams that landed them increased their World Series chances. Some big names were moved, like Carlos Correa returning to his old stomping grounds. The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros were the winners of the MLB trade deadline.

The New York Yankees swung big

The Yankees made one of the first moves of the MLB trade deadline season, picking up Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. He has already helped them tremendously as their everyday third baseman. Improving the defense has been a priority for the Bombers since the World Series embarrassment. They did that with McMahon, and his bat has helped as well.

But by getting McMahon, the Yankees became very left-handed dominant. So, they turned around and added Amed Rosario, Jose Caballero, and Austin Slater. All three will be right-handed bench options to plug in to face lefty relievers down the stretch.

The biggest reason the Yankees were the winners of the MLB trade deadline was their bullpen additions. They picked up Camilo Doval, David Bednar, and Jake Bird. Devin Williams has struggled this year, and Tim Hill has the most appearances in the AL. Refreshing the bullpen was a must, and Brian Cashman did it.

The Padres add again at the MLB trade deadline

The Padres started the day by picking up Mason Miller from the Athletics. They gave up their top prospect, Leo De Vries, and three pitchers to land him, but their window is now. They followed that up by getting Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn from the Orioles, Freddy Fermin from the Royals, and Will Wagner from the Padres. Keeping up with the Los Angeles Dodgers is difficult, and the Padres are certainly trying.

The Padres are in a loaded NL Wild Card race and could chase down LA for the NL West title. All of these pieces help fill holes on their roster, but they did not get one of the big names they were looking for. Steven Kwan and Jarren Duran were connected to the Padres, but neither was dealt.

Carlos Correa returns to the Houston Astros at the MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline did not have many reunions, but there was a massive one that could change the American League. Carlos Correa is back with the Astros after four seasons with the Minnesota Twins. As a part of their massive sell-off at the deadline, the Twins shipped off the shortstop, working around his no-trade clause and giving Houston money to help pay the contract.

The Astros got tough news on deadline day, with Isaac Paredes out for the season due to a hamstring injury. Correa will play third, as Jeremy Peña is expected to return. They also picked up Ramon Urias to help with their injuries, and Jesus Sanchez to help a struggling outfield. The Astros did not get the starter they were after, but this haul firmly puts them in the winners category.

Two of the best hitters on the market land with the Seattle Mariners

Last year, the Mariners were in the playoff hunt, but their anemic offense knocked them out of the dance. They did not do much in the offseason to fix that problem, but they solved it at the MLB trade deadline. Both Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez have landed in Seattle in separate moves from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They parted with prospects, but they also have not been to the ALCS since 2001. The Mariners need to take advantage of this pitching staff while they have it, and they have done that by trading for Naylor and Suarez. Both players are free agents at the end of the season, and keeping both would change the outlook of the entire franchise.