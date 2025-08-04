The MLB trade deadline has passed, and there were some massive moves made. Relief pitching was the hot commodity at the deadline, but there were not many starters moved. Some contenders needed starters and did not land any, leaving their fans woefully disappointed. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote about the frustrated Red Sox and Cubs fans after the deadline.

“The Cubs and Red Sox entered deadline season in search of the same archetype: a high-end starting pitcher with multiple years of club control. Both exited with that need unfulfilled,” Passan wrote, before giving some props to Boston's front office. “Boston came close. The Red Sox were willing to part with a number of high-end prospects to land right-hander Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins. But that wasn't expressed until the deadline was nearing, and the Twins were so deep in other talks to disassemble their roster, the prospect of moving Ryan had lost appeal.”

Passan continued by outlining the Cubs' trade deadline process: “The Cubs landed Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals the day before the deadline, but the trade demands for Ryan, Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore, and right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins were too high for Chicago's liking.”

Did the Cubs and Red Sox do enough at the MLB trade deadline?

The Cubs did land Soroka and Twins utility infielder Willi Castro. While they did not give up much to impact their future, this was the year to push the chips in. Kyle Tucker could be a one-and-done player in Chicago, and they did not add much to make the World Series more likely.

Soroka has struggled as a starter in his career, but he can be a swing man out of the bullpen. But with Justin Steele out for the season, the Cubs really needed a postseason starter. Castro is a solid addition, but obviously does not help the pitching.

The Red Sox picked up Dustin May and Steven Matz, who has pitched in the bullpen this year. May will help their starting rotation, but he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. If they keep him on a longer-term deal, it could be a great move. But for 2025, they did not help the rotation like they wanted to.

The Red Sox and Cubs were both quiet at the MLB trade deadline. But they are firmly in the playoff race and could reasonably face off in the World Series.