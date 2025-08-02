Country music star Morgan Wallen knew exactly how to fire up the Bay Area crowd Friday night — and he didn’t do it alone. Wallen, performing the first of two sold-out shows in Santa Clara as part of his “I’m the Problem” tour, made a grand entrance at Levi’s Stadium flanked by two San Francisco sports legends: Giants home run king Barry Bonds and 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

The trio emerged from the players’ tunnel to the roar of the crowd, with Wallen’s hit “Broadway Girls” playing in the background. Bonds walked to his left, Young to his right, as the three greeted fans with big smiles and waves. It was a moment that had Levi’s Stadium on its feet before the first note was even sung.

Barry Bonds AND Steve Young walked out with Morgan Wallen during tonight’s show at Levi’s 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jx1iv145UU — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) August 2, 2025

The fan reaction was electric when the camera panned to the jumbotron, revealing Bonds and Young alongside Wallen. As the artist made his way to the stage, the two sports icons stuck around for a few moments, soaking up the applause and cheering alongside the thousands in attendance.

Morgan Wallen brought 49ers, Giants legends for night one Mark Zaleski/ For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Article Continues Below

“Getting to walk out with Morgan Wallen was a real honor,” Bonds wrote on Instagram after the show, captioning the moment with a cowboy emoji. “Thank you for having me. What a great show!”

The appearance marked another big moment this summer for both athletes. Young recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, while Bonds was honored by the Giants with a bobblehead giveaway at Oracle Park in July. Rumors have also swirled about a potential statue of the slugger being added outside the ballpark in the future.

Wallen’s decision to bring out two of San Francisco’s most recognizable sports figures was a savvy move that helped fuse country music with local pride. For a city with deep-rooted sports culture, the crossover moment struck the perfect note. It wasn’t just a concert—it was a celebration of Bay Area greatness, past and present. And for one night, Morgan Wallen was right at the center of it.

Bay Area fans can only wonder: Who will he bring out for night two?