The New York Mets entered the Major League Baseball trade deadline on a mission. After general manager David Stearns re-tooled the team's bullpen, his attention shifted to his outfield. With Juan Soto dealing with a nagging injury, New York needed to add some depth. Stearns obliged, making a trade for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins at the MLB trade deadline.

The deal ends Mullins' time with the Orioles, where he spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career. New York sent three reliever prospects to Baltimore in exchange for a major offensive upgrade in center field. However, Mullins made the most of his last game with the Orioles, making what might be a candidate for Catch of the Year at the end of the season.

Despite good offensive seasons from Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore was not good enough to keep either on the team past the trade deadline. The Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this season. After making it to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Baltimore will be hard-pressed to be competitive at any point in 2025.

The MLB trade deadline signified the Orioles throwing in the towel on this season. O'Hearn, who was dealing with trade rumors at All-Star Weekend, is now with the San Diego Padres. Mullins, on the other hand, joins a different National League contender with a chance to be a key contributor to a long playoff run. Despite the moves, Orioles fans will continue to cheer for both.

While they did not want to make either trade, Baltimore did what they could in both. All they can do now is hope that their future is brighter. Here are grades for the Orioles and Mets after the Mullins deal.

Orioles: B

In almost any other season, the Orioles would not have to make this deal. However, 2025 has proven to be anything but normal for Baltimore. Their struggles have them near the bottom of the league's standings. Despite Brandon Hyde's successful career, the Orioles fired him after a disastrous start. Now, Baltimore has more questions than answers when looking at the team's future.

Trading Mullins away really is a shame. Despite the team's issues, the center fielder is in the middle of an excellent season. He is on track to flirt with career highs in home runs and RBIs this season. At 30 years old, the outfielder still has a few good seasons ahead of him. Unfortunately, a successful season from Mullins has been soured by constant trade rumors he had to deal with.

Even after losing key pieces at the MLB trade deadline, the Orioles still have one of the most talented rosters in the league on paper. However, it doesn't matter how big the names on your roster are if none of them can produce consistently. Instead of putting forth a cohesive unit, Baltimore was a cluster of players, each trying to overcome individual slumps with varying success.

The Baltimore got three pitching prospects in return for Mullins. However, the best one was the No. 14 prospect in the Mets' farm system. Compared to what the Orioles got for O'Hearn, that return is less than desirable. However, all it takes is one of those three prospects panning out for Baltimore to walk away from the trade as clear losers. However, that is a lot to ask.

Mets: A

The Mets eyed Mullins for weeks before the MLB trade deadline. As has been the case throughout his career, Stearns had his target and did what he needed to do to get a deal done. Now, his outfield comfortably goes six deep. However, Mullins could wrest the starting center field spot out from Starling Marte. Ironically, moving him back to DH could be the best move for the team.

Mullins is a defensive upgrade when compared to Marte. He can also play in right field as Soto recovers from his day-to-day issues. If nothing else, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has another player that he can slide into the starting lineup to spell his stars in the dog days of the season. Mullins is no slouch in the playoffs either, capable of providing clutch hitting when called upon.

Stearns is excited to have Mullins. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, New York's general manager thinks the deal opens up a large window of title contention.

“Our responsibility here is to give ourselves a chance to make the playoffs and ultimately win a World Series every single year,” Stearns said. “That’s what this should be. That’s what we’re aiming to make it. So I don’t view this period of Mets competitiveness in a defined window. I view it as the beginning of what should be a very long and sustained period of competitiveness at the highest level.”

Trading for Mullins cost the Mets three reliever prospects. If the trade has the desired affect and New York wins the World Series, it is a small price to pay for a trophy. Their new center fielder could be a part of their long-term plans as well. Stearns has a habit of re-signing the players he brings in at the MLB trade deadline.