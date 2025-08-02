The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed pitcher Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a trade before the deadline on Thursday. May reportedly wanted to start games and the Dodgers featured a full rotation, something that led to the move. On Saturday, the new Red Sox pitcher shared his thoughts on the situation, via NESN.

“It was definitely a ride of emotions,” May said. “Like up and down. Definitely sad leaving because I’ve been there for my whole career, but definitely very, very excited to be joining this organization.”

May reportedly wasn't interested in a bullpen role. The move to Boston will give him a chance to play a significant role in the Red Sox's starting rotation.

“I was kind of pushed out, we had quite a few guys there in that organization,” May said. “Couldn't be more excited and thrilled to be here and be a part of it.”

May, 27, recorded a 4.85 ERA across 19 outings (18) starts with the Dodgers in 2025 before the trade. He struck out 97 hitters across 104 innings of work. Although he hasn't had the best season, May features elite potential. He has some of the best stuff in baseball and perhaps a change could lead to the right-handed hurler getting back on track.

The Red Sox need a boost. Boston is 60-51, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games for first place in the American League East. The Sox also trail the New York Yankees by a half-game for the second spot in the division. Adding pitching help should elevate the team's chances of making a true postseason run.

If May can find his footing and pitch well then the Red Sox will feel the impact in a big way. He will be a free agent in 2026, so May will have added motivation to pitch at a high level.